Hudson Valley’s Newest Premiere Nightlife Spot Opens

Photo credit: Instagram.com/goatnewburgh/Canva

The hot, new nightclub is now open in Newburgh, NY.

I stopped into a gas station that I frequent in the Newburgh area, one that I covered recently regarding vandalism, which you can read about here if you missed it. I saw a flyer promoting a new nightclub in the area.

Newburgh has really grown in recent years, with many options for those wanting to go out and have a good time. The nightlife scene is bustling these days along the popular Newburgh waterfront with places like Billy Joe's Ribworks always packing people in for live music events. Jet Set Tiki Bar is another popular spot that is on its way to celebrating its 1 year anniversary soon. It is a great destination for amazing food, drink and entertainment.

Away from the waterfront, just this past April, we saw the grand opening of 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill at 151 North Plank Rd in Newburgh, another fun spot to get your drink on. So many great spots in the area, and that's just a few.

A flyer promoting a new nightclub in Newburgh, NY hangs on the door at a local gas station.. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives
GOAT Newburgh Open On Rt 9W

Photo credit: Instagram.com/goatnewburgh and i
According to the club's Instagram account, GOAT Newburgh is a bar and lounge and is being billed as the Hudson Valley's first premier nightlife spot. It reportedly opened at the end of August, where they hosted a pre-opening party on Aug. 25. The spot is advertising $5 drink and shot specials, and they recently held a weekend dance party and celebrated the beginning of Spanish Heritage Month with a Latin Night this past weekend.

GOAT Newburgh is located at 5251 Route 9W in Newburgh, NY. Keep in mind the club has a strictly enforced dress code with no sneakers allowed.

