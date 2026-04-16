It will be May before we know it, and if you weren't already panicking about it- May 10 is Mother's Day.

Skip the brunch waitlist this year and give Mom something a little more unforgettable.

This Mother’s Day, trade mimosas for some MOVEMENT. The Adventure Park at Long Island is bringing back its popular BOGO Mother’s Day deal on Sunday, May 10, inviting families to celebrate high above the ground on zip lines and treetop trails.

Here’s the deal: purchase one 3-hour climbing ticket and Mom climbs free. Simply select the “Mother’s Day BOGO” option and add two tickets; the discount applies automatically.

Challenges range from beginner to advanced, there’s something for everyone- even younger adventurers (ages 3–6).

Not climbing? No problem. Ground access is free, with picnic areas and nature trails for spectators.

More Mother’s Day Fun in the Hudson Valley (2026)

Mother’s Day Brunch: If it ain't broke don't fix it, right? Check out Restaurant 1915 at Bear Mountain Inn for their Mother’s Day Garden Brunch on May 10, 10a.m. to 3 p.m.; Or just hit up google for brunches nearby, but make reservations early when necessary.

If it ain't broke don't fix it, right? Check out Restaurant 1915 at Bear Mountain Inn for their Mother’s Day Garden Brunch on May 10, 10a.m. to 3 p.m.; Or just hit up google for brunches nearby, but make reservations early when necessary. Flower Fields & Pick-Your-Own Farms: Aligning perfectly with Mother's Day weekend, almost like they planned it- Tulip Festivals pop-up around the region. Kelder's Farm is hosting their 4th annual Hudson Valley Tulip Festival- opening April 18, with more than 800,000 blooms! A little further, but worth the trip, The Waterdrinker Family Farm Long Island Tulip Festival can be enjoyed at TWO locations.

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Catskill Mountain Railroad: Looking to celebrate on Saturday instead? See the natural beauty of the Catskills aboard Ulster County’s scenic train May 9 departing at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

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Spa Specials: Check out local spas, like Buttermilk Falls, offering discounted treatments for moms.

Check out local spas, like Buttermilk Falls, offering discounted treatments for moms. Outdoor Markets & Craft Fairs: The Basilica Farm & Flea Spring Market runs Saturday May 9 and May 10, Mother's Day.

If brunch feels predictable this year, a harness and a zip line or strolling through hundreds of thousands of might just be the upgrade Mom didn’t know she wanted.