1Fifty1 Bar & Grill Grand Opening Set in Newburgh, NY

A live radio broadcast will be part of 1Fifty1's grand opening festivities.

151 North Plank Rd brings back memories for me. As long as I can remember, there was a bar at that location, and always great times. I remember when the location was called Gloria's Pub 151 many years ago, and I did some rock shows there and Dj'd some events. The bar has been closed for some time, and when I heard recently that the spot would be reopening under new management, I was excited to hear the news.

Are You Ready to Party?

That building was always a great party spot at 151 North Plank Rd, and I remember getting together with friends and heading over to Newburgh on any given weekend back in the day. So many fond memories, and it's time to start some new ones.

1Fifty1 Bar & Grill Grand Opening Party

Anthony Masseo, owner of 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill stands out front the establishment at 151 North Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY Anthony Masseo, owner of 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill stands out front the establishment at 151 North Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY loading...

1Fifty1 Bar & Grill is now open and under new management. The grand opening celebration takes place on Saturday, April 29 with a live radio broadcast from 4 pm - 6 pm. The bar is open daily from 11 am - 2 am serving lunch, and dinner featuring savory food and specialty craft cocktails, beer, ciders, wines, and much more. They also offer a late-night menu. With Spring here in the Hudson Valley, you can enjoy food and drinks on 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill's spacious patio.

Get our free mobile app

Looking for a great place to kick back with friends? Check out Newburgh's newest hot spot with happy hour daily from 3 pm - 6 pm. Follow them on Instagram here. And don't miss the grand opening party this Saturday!