You wouldn't believe what was written on the gas pumps in permanent marker in Newburgh.

A recent trip to an area gas station made for a shocking discovery. But was it really shocking? There's a Valero/food Mart that I often visit to fill up the Rock n Roll Limo on a regular basis, and I dig the place. It's a clean store, with friendly staff, and it's an overall convenient stop for me and many other commuters in the area.

A Fortune 500 company, before the 2013 spinoff of CST Brands, Valero was one of the United States' largest retail operators with approximately 6,800 retail and branded wholesale outlets in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico and Peru under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Beacon, and Texaco brands.

The company owns and operates 15 refineries throughout the U.S. and Canada, and one in Wales, with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3 million barrels per day, and 11 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.2 billion US gallons per year.

I often stop into Valero for their convenience and cleanliness, and as I mentioned, friendly staff. If it's one thing I don't like, it's seeing private or public property defaced. Nobody should have that happen to them.

No matter what side of the political aisle you may be on, I think we can all agree that vandalizing property is wrong. Over the past four years, it's gotten way outta control. I recall seeing Biden stickers placed on gas pumps all over the Hudson Valley, with the silly phrase, "I Did That!"

The fact of the matter is, vandalism is vandalism. No matter how you feel about who is in office. And we do all know that the President of the United States doesn't set the gas prices, right?

Anytime I'd see one of these stickers, I'd do my best to remove them.

attachment-I Did That! loading...

Gas Pump at Valero in Newburgh, NY Defaced

When pumping gas recently at my regular Valero stop in Newburgh, I spotted, written in permanent black marker, Trump 2024. I couldn't believe my eyes.

The fact that someone took the time to write down this phrase in permanent marker on a gas station pump, with cameras all around had me dumbfounded. Someone with big brass balls could only do such a thing, or just a moron. That's for you to decide.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

*By the way, I did stop and ask an employee if they had found the person who vandalized the gas pump and if they were, in fact, aware of the vandalism. Surprisingly, they said that they were unaware of it.