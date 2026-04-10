A series of kickball events coming to Hurleyville this spring and summer is about more than competition, it’s about community action in the search for missing loved ones.

Hosted by Hope Alive 845, a nonprofit organization in the Hudson Valley that works alongside law enforcement, the events will take place at Morningside Park Baseball Field.

The first event, scheduled for May 9, will feature Hope Alive 845 facing off against local law enforcement in their second annual kickball game. The family-friendly event will include opportunities for the community to connect with officers, enjoy food, and take part in a day centered on awareness and support.

A larger double-elimination tournament will follow on June 13, open to the community with teams sponsored by local businesses.

Organizers say there are still open spots for players looking to join a team.

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Founded in 2020, Hope Alive 845 serves communities across the 845 region and neighboring areas, providing support in cases involving missing, kidnapped, trafficked, or exploited children and adults.

The organization’s work includes distributing flyers and posters, helping fund private investigators, organizing search efforts, and offering rewards for information in active cases. Donations also help provide essential equipment like drones, radios, and safety gear for volunteers, especially during searches in wooded areas, as well as supporting travel across New York State to assist in ongoing cases.

Hope Alive 845 is also seeking additional sponsors for future tournaments and events, as continued community support helps expand their ability to assist in urgent situations. For more information on how to participate, donate, or support the mission, visit hopealive845.com.

In addition to the tournament, the organization is hosting an array of events this summer, including an awards night in September, and I’m honored to be serving as a special host.

Why Hope Alive 845 Started

The mission began with the search for missing Hudson Valley Woman Shaniece Harris in 2017.

Sullivan County, New York Woman Missing, FBI Offers $10,000 REWARD!

Sullivan County, New York Woman Missing, FBI Offers $10,000 REWARD!

Read More: Sullivan County, New York Woman Missing $10,000 REWARD | https://wpdh.com/sullivan-county-new-york-woman-missing-10000-reward/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Sadly in 2025, Harris' remains were found and Dwayne Johnson was subsequently charged with her murder.

"Dwayne Johnson allegedly murdered Shaniece Harris as part of his drug trafficking operation," said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia. "We are committed to ending the senseless and irreparable damage caused to our communities by violence connected to drug trafficking. The FBI has a long memory. No matter how much time has passed, we will not cease in our efforts to find justice for victims of murder and other violent crimes."