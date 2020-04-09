Hudson Valley Businesses Giving Out Free Materials for Masks

If you don't have a facemask, don't worry. Some local businesses have your back.

New Yorkers are being encouraged to wear facemasks in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The problem is, facemasks are sold out everywhere. Reportedly, the government was planning to partner with clothing manufacturers and the USPS to distribute masks to every American, but according to Axios, that plan quickly fell apart. Instead, Hudson Valley residents have had to improvise. Ski masks, bandanas and even old Halloween costumes are being used to keep down the spread of coronavirus.

Now, some Hudson Valley businesses are stepping up and providing the materials necessary to make your own mask at home. Joann Fabric has been offering "take and make" material at their stores for those who have volunteered to make masks for medical workers. Customers can pick up material and then drop off their completed masks back at the store.

But what about those who aren't essential employees, but are still encouraged to wear a mask?

Ocean State Job Lot has announced that they are making free mask material available to everyone for their own personal use. Displays are set up at their stores with cloth materials that customers can take, free of charge, to use as a mask. According to Ocean State Job Lot, they have enough fabric to make one million masks. Tablecloths and napkins are being repurposed for use by customers, depending on their needs.

Mask material is being limited to five units per customer. Once you have the proper fabric, making a mask is actually pretty simple.

Ocean State Job Lot has locations in Fishkill and Poughkeepsie.

