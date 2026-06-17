What is a Poker Run and Why Are There So Many in the Hudson Valley?

Many Hudson Valley residents have probably heard ads for poker runs over the years. But if you've never participated in one, there's a good chance you've wondered what that exactly means.

What is a Poker Run?

A poker run is a group motorcycle ride where participants travel to several designated stops along a route. At each stop, riders collect a playing card. By the end of the ride, each participant has a five-card poker hand. The rider with the best hand wins a prize.

The key thing to understand is that speed has absolutely nothing to do with it.

In fact, most poker runs participants are encouraged to take their time, enjoy the ride, obey traffic laws and have fun visiting different locations along the route. The winner is determined entirely by the luck of the cards they collect along the way.

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Why Poker Runs Are So Popular in the Hudson Valley

Poker runs have become one of the motorcycle community's favorite fundraising events because they combine three things bikers love: riding, socializing and supporting good causes.

Over the years, poker runs throughout the Hudson Valley have raised money for everything from suicide prevention programs to veterans organizations, children's charities and local families in need.

WPDH's Roof-A-Thon Poker Run Is Coming June 28

This year, WPDH is bringing a poker run back as part of its 50th Anniversary Roof-A-Thon benefiting Sparrow's Nest. The event takes place Sunday, June 28 and will send riders on a scenic route through Dutchess County while raising money for local families facing cancer.

Registration begins at 9:30am at the Hughsonville Fire Department, with a rolling start between 10am and 11am. Riders will visit several official stops, including PC's Paddock, Sparrow's Nest headquarters and Jason Patrick's on 44 before finishing at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie.

Along the way, participants will collect cards for their poker hand and compete for prizes. The grand prize winner will receive a $2,000 Vermont getaway and become the first finalist in WPDH's Harley-Davidson giveaway presented by O'Toole's Harley-Davidson. There will also be door prizes, giveaways and a final celebration at Mahoney's.

Most importantly, every registration helps support Sparrow's Nest, which provides homemade meals to families throughout Dutchess, Orange, Ulster and Putnam counties who are facing a cancer diagnosis. Every dollar raised stays right here in the Hudson Valley.

Check out the Poker Run's event page for more information and to register in advance.