Knicks Landmark in New York Will Not Disappear After All

What started as a temporary tribute to the Knicks has become such a hit that it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

If you've taken a train into New York City during the Knicks' playoff run, chances are you've seen one of the most unexpected fan attractions in town. If you haven't seen it yet, the good news is that it will stay up for you to visit and Instagram yourself with through next year.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Knicks Tribute to Remain in New York

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the orange and blue subway entrance outside the 34th Street-Penn Station subway stop will remain in place throughout the 2026-27 NBA season as the Knicks begin their title defense.

The entrance at 34th Street and Eighth Avenue was transformed before the NBA Finals, with orange and blue paint on the railings and the station's iconic globe lights redesigned to look like basketballs. During the team's championship run, the spot became a popular gathering place for fans heading to Madison Square Garden and a favorite backdrop for photos and social media posts.

After the Knicks captured their first NBA championship in 53 years, state officials decided the display had become too popular to remove.

Knicks-Themed Subway Entrance is Here to Stay

According to Hochul, the subway entrance became a symbol of the city's excitement during the team's historic run.

"The subway and the Knicks are two of New York's most cherished institutions," Hochul said while announcing that the entrance would remain in place through next season.

The governor was joined by longtime Knicks superfan Spike Lee for the announcement.

Governor Kathy Hochul via Youtube Governor Kathy Hochul via Youtube

Special "K Train" Returning for Parade Day

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also bringing back its special "K Train" to celebrate the championship parade on Thursday.

Beginning at 7am, a vintage subway train will run from 168th Street to the World Trade Center, making stops at major stations including 145th Street, 125th Street, Columbus Circle, Times Square, Penn Station, 14th Street and Canal Street.

The train features vintage R-32 subway cars that were in service during the Knicks' previous championship seasons in 1970 and 1973.