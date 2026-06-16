Video on social media Tuesday morning appears to show a barn near the Saratoga Racecourse on fire overnight.

In the early morning hours Tuesday, Saratoga Springs Police posted to Facebook about a road closure due to fire and emergency vehicles responding to an active fire at 25 Nelson Ave.

a fire reportedly broke out at 25 nelson ave saratoga springs/ google maps a fire reportedly broke out at 25 nelson ave saratoga springs/ google maps

Nelson Avenue was closed between Gridley Street and Crescent Avenue in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 16, according to police, to give room to the first responders fighting a barn fire.

Despite the road reopening, as of 4 a.m. police say, emergency personnel including police and fire crews were still on the scene.

The video of the fire posted on Facebook by a scanner feed page, shares the audio of the emergency calls stating horses were inside the barn.

No additional details have been released by officials as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.