Hudson Valley German Restaurant to Become ‘Gross’ Bagel Shop

A former German restaurant will soon become the Hudson Valley's newest bagel shop.

The Hudson Valley restaurant scene has seen plenty of changes over the past year. Beloved eateries have closed, longtime owners have stepped away, and in many cases, those empty buildings haven't stayed vacant for long.

Now, one unique Hudson Valley restaurant is preparing for a very different future.

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Former German Restaurant Transforming Into Bagel Hotspot

Last November, the Jaeger Haus in Tivoli announced it would be closing after eight years in business. The Route 9G restaurant had become a destination for fans of authentic German cuisine, serving everything from schnitzel and rouladen to house-made spaetzle and German beer. Owners cited both economic pressures and personal reasons for the closure.

The restaurant occupied the former Madalin Table location and quickly developed a loyal following among both locals and weekend visitors exploring northern Dutchess County and neighboring Columbia County.

Now, the building is getting a new life.

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Gross Bagels Coming to Tivoli

The former Jaeger Haus location will soon become home to Gross Bagels, a new bagel shop founded by Bard College graduates Andy and Jake Gross. The business is aiming for an October opening in the Route 9G building.

According to chatter on social media, the couple was living in California, where they've been baking bagels as a side business since 2020. Sadly, the devastating wildfires destroyed their home and turned their lives upside down.

The Grosses decided to move back to the Hudson Valley and pursue a longtime dream of opening their own bagel shop. The Gross Bagel Instagram is filled with pictures of thick and crusty bagels covered with generous toppings as well as rave reviews happy bagel fans.

Usually, businesses try to avoid adjectives like "gross" when describing their food, but apparently these bagels are so good, its owners are confident the name won't stop people from becoming loyal customers.

You'll be able to try them for yourself this fall as Gross Bagels officially opens. Until then, you can get updates and gawk at those plump bagels on the shop's Instagram page.