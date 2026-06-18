New Business Proposed for ‘Cursed’ Poughkeepsie Buffet Restaurant

The former Golden Corral on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie may soon become a completely different business, and chances are you're not going to like it.

The empty property sitting at 2345 South Road was originally built to house Dutchess County's very first Golden Corral. The national buffet chain generated plenty of excitement when it arrived in the Hudson Valley in 2017, quickly becoming one of the area's busiest dining destinations.

But very quickly, everything went wrong.

Golden Corral customers were disappointed by missing food options and poor service. Reports of an overdose in the bathroom and a fight with workers over unpaid wages only added to the restaurant's problems. The restaurant was quickly shuttered, with Golden Corral's corporate office apologizing and vowing to never reopen.

A. Boris A. Boris

After a brief pause, there was a change of heart, and Golden Corral reopened under new ownership in 2018. Just a few years later, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, causing customers to steer clear of the buffet.

The restaurant closed once again and sat empty until a new owner swooped in and converted it to International Buffet. That business quickly failed and was replaced by King Buffet, which promised to bring new life to the location. Instead, the restaurant ultimately shut down once again.

The repeated closures led many Hudson Valley residents to wonder if the property was actually "cursed".

Now, instead of trying to open another restaurant, there are plans to transform the site into something entirely different.

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

Former Cursed Buffet to Become New Business

According to documents submitted to the Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board, developers are seeking approval to convert the former restaurant into a self-storage facility, something local residents have said they're sick and tired of.

In a recent poll conducted by The Boris Show on 101.5 WPDH, listeners ranked self-storage companies at the top of the list of businesses they're sick of seeing pop up all over the Hudson Valley. The category came in just above cannabis dispensaries.

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

Construction of Huge Building Planned Behind Former Buffet

Plans call for renovating the existing single-story restaurant building while also constructing a brand-new four-story storage building behind it. Together, the two structures would operate as a self-storage complex on the nearly five-acre property.

The site would continue to use the existing utilities already serving the property, although the new building would require additional electrical service and fire suppression infrastructure.

New Building Would Exceed Current Height Limits

One hurdle facing the project is the height of the proposed storage building.

Town zoning regulations currently allow a maximum of three stories and 45 feet in height within the Highway Business district. The proposed structure would stand four stories tall and reach approximately 46.2 feet, requiring a variance from the Town of Poughkeepsie Zoning Board of Appeals.

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

If that obstacle is solved and the plan is approved, the project would mark the end of a long and often troubled chapter for one of the Hudson Valley's most talked-about restaurant sites. While some may not be happy seeing another storage site moving in, proponents say it's far better than having a 'cursed' restaurant remain vacant on Route 9.

We want to know what you think. What type of business would you like to see move into the former buffet? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page or by sending us a text on our mobile app.

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