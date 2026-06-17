Hudson Valley Officer Indicted for Alleged Assault With Coffee

A veteran corrections officer from the Hudson Valley is facing multiple criminal charges after prosecutors say he carried out a bizarre act against a fellow officer.

The allegations were serious enough to result in a grand jury indictment that includes charges ranging from attempted assault to official misconduct and criminal tampering.

According to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh, 63-year-old Russell Thorne of Greenwood Lake was recently arraigned on the charges stemming from an incident that investigators say happened earlier this year.

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What Happened Inside the Rockland County Jail?

Prosecutors say the incident unfolded on February 17 when a female corrections officer briefly stepped away from her coffee cup during her shift at the Rockland County Jail in New City.

While she was gone, authorities allege that Thorne left his assigned post, approached the unattended drink and secretly placed something inside.

When the officer returned and took a sip, she immediately realized something was wrong.

Investigators say she spit out a small object that was later identified as a laxative pill.

According to prosecutors, the victim reported the incident immediately and an investigation was launched. Authorities say members of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office arrested Thorne later that same day.

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Multiple Charges Filed Against Corrections Officer

A Rockland County Grand Jury later returned an indictment charging Thorne with Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Attempted Assault in the Third Degree, Official Misconduct, Prison Contraband in the Second Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Criminal Tampering.

The charges stem from allegations that Thorne abandoned his post while on duty and tampered with the victim's coffee without her knowledge.

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District Attorney Says Alleged Conduct Was Not a Joke

In announcing the indictment, Walsh pushed back on any suggestion that the incident should be viewed as a harmless prank.

"The safety and dignity of every employee in the workplace must be protected," the district attorney said.

Walsh described the allegations as an act of humiliation and abuse rather than poor judgment or a practical joke. While he stressed that the overwhelming majority of correction officers serve honorably and professionally, Walsh insisted that misconduct inside a correctional facility cannot be ignored because it jeopardizes workplace safety and erodes public trust.

As with all criminal cases, the charges are accusations and Thorne is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.