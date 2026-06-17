Happy Birthday, America- Love, McDonald's. The fast food giant announced this week the return of an "OG fan favorite" this month to celebrate America’s milestone birthday. The McDonald's Fried Apple Pie returns June 23 for just a limited time and.. it's bringing with it a 35-foot statue!

"If you know, you know. If you don't, June 23 is your chance to find out," McDonald's said in the announcement. "The OG Fried Apple Pie is back at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time."

Family Recipe Turned Fan-Favorite

The Fried Apple Pie didn’t start as a menu item. It was actually a family recipe, . Back in the 1960s, East Tennessee Owner/Operator Litton Cochran created a fried apple hand pie- which became a local favorite and eventually a McDonald's classic.

McDonald's Fried Apple Pie/McDonald's McDonald's Fried Apple Pie/McDonald's

The all-day menu item features filling made with 100% American-grown apples, wrapped in a golden, flaky fried crust.

“There are certain things that just take you back – and the Fried Apple Pie is one of them. It’s something that people love and remember from growing up.” said Eric Cochran, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “When Ray Kroc was trying to come up with a dessert for McDonald’s, my Grandad, Litton Cochran, suggested a Fried Apple Pie as a classic that people would love. My Grandmom, Jo Cochran, spent months perfecting the recipe. Bringing the Fried Apple Pie back for fans this summer to celebrate America’s 250th just feels right.”

Massive Apple Pie Statue Rising on Route 66

There's a new mile marker on Route 66, thanks to the famous Golden Arches. A 35-foot Fried Apple Pie is rising from the roadside described as "a gloriously larger-than-life monument that screams “worth the detour” in true American road trip fashion."

The McDonald's Largest Fried Apple Pie invites fans to snap a selfie and pick up a McDonald’s souvenir map before hitting the road again. It's just outside Chicago, in McDonald’s own backyard at 920 N Broadway St. Joliet, IL 60435.

So, take the long way home this summer and grab a Fried Apple Pie at a McDonald’s, while supplies last.