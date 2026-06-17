Police in Peekskill are warning residents about recent coyote activity in the area.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, a message from the animal control officer was shared reporting several coyote sightings over the last week in the residential areas along the southern side of Franklin Street.

Franklin Street Peekskill, NY Franklin Street Peekskill, NY

The officer said, this is actually a normal occurrence and usually isn't threat to the public.

During the late spring and early summer coyotes typically become more active and venture out into residential areas.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Animal Control Officer does recommend:

small children and animals should not be left alone in yards, especially those that border wooded areas.

What to do if You See a Coyote

If you do spot a coyote: create loud noises by yelling or banging pots together. This will frighten the coyote and cause it to retreat. Coyote complaints are handled by NYSDEC certified trappers. A list can be found on the DEC website www.dec.ny.gov.

The DEC says residents should never feed coyotes, intentionally or unintentionally, by leaving out pet food, unsecured garbage, compost, or bird seed. Food sources are one of the main reasons coyotes become comfortable around people.

Contact the ACO if you observe any of the following behavior from a coyote:

-difficulty walking

-unable to maintain balance

-aggressive behavior such as growling or snarling