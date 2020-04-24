Follow The Hudson Valley Peregrine Falcon

Want to have a zoom conference call on the Mid-Hudson Bridge with a falcon?

Okay, so it's not really a conference call, but you can follow a new Peregrine Falcon family on the Mid-Hudson Bridge in Poughkeepsie.

While it's not necessarily a new project, the first nest box on the bridge was for Project Soar back in the 80s, but a new falcon family is making themselves comfortable.

The webcam, which refreshes every 10 minutes, keeps a close eye on the birds and monitors their activity.

According to the DEC back in 2000 they purchased cameras and other equipment with funding from the Hudson River Estuary Program and Bridge Authority staff installed the equipment, they also say the "DOT helped with planning and provided some of the funding for the Mid-Hudson bridge camera network."

Follow our local Peregrine Falcons over on the Department of Environmental Conservation website.

