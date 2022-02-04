Do These 5 Things to Get a ‘New York State Falconry License’

Ok, just when you think that New York State can be pretty stuffy, you find out that there is such a thing as a Falconry License.

What is Falconry?

It is defined as the sport of hunting with falcons, hawks, eagles, etc.; hawking, and the art of training hawks to hunt.

Who can get a Falconry License and How Long is It Good For?

A Falconry License will cost you $40 and gives you the legal right to practice Falconry in the state.

How Many Types of Falconry Licenses Are There?

There are three different levels of Falconry license in New York State, Apprentice, General and Master. The age restriction for an Apprentice license is the applicant has to be at least 14-years-old.

What does a Falconry License entitle you to do?

Depending on the level of license, you are allowed to own a certain amount of raptors, to train them, to hunt with them and to breed them.

When is the New York State Falconry License Exam For This Year?

A part of getting the license includes an exam, achieving a score of at least 80% or higher on the exam. It is also required that you have a current/valid hunting license, and complete the apprentice program. The exam date for April 1, 2022.

If you are interested in getting the General or Master License, you will need to be 18-years of age and have completed the apprenticeship program and meet additional requirements.

If you do have a Falconry License, I would love to see pictures of your birds and chat with you about the learning process that you went through. Those raptors/falcons are magnificent animals.

