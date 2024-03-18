Photo Shows What Appears to be Creature Swimming in Hudson River

Could this be proof of a monster living in the deepest section of the Hudson River?

An eerie photograph taken on a foggy spring morning in the Hudson Valley shows what appears to be an enormous creature swimming in the Hudson River. The photo has drawn comparisons to the famous Loch Ness Monster in Scottland but also evokes memories of similar sightings right here in the Hudson Valley.

Monsters Living Deep Below Hudson River Near Poughkeepsie, New York?

While it doesn't explain the serpent-like creature caught on film this week, enormous fish have been known to hide deep below the Hudson River's murky waters. In 2019, scientists discovered a 14-foot-long fish near the Mid Hudson Bridge in Poughkeepsie, New York. The fish was estimated to weigh over 1,000 pounds and could have lived for decades in the waters near Hyde Park, Highland and Poughkeepsie.

It's rare to see sturgeon in the Hudson River because they generally stay at the bottom. In this case, it was only through the help of sonar technology that the fish was even found.

A contest to name the fish helped bring more awareness of the enormous sturgeon that calls the Hudson River home. As far as we know, Henrietta (named after Henry Hudson who discovered the fish's home) hasn't been seen with the naked eye. Because of her enormous weight, scientists weren't able to bring it on board to study.

"Loch Ness Monster" in the Hudson River?

Over the years there have been multiple sightings of "Kipsy", a monster that is believed to call the Hudson River home. In July, the creature was supposedly spotted near the Poughkeepsie Pirate Canoe Club. Photos taken of Kispy were enlarged to reveal what appeared to be a small piece of driftwood that gave the illusion of a head poking out of the water.

Most of the sightings of Kipsy have either turned out to be debris floating in the Hudson River or have been explained away as a rare sturgeon sighting.

New Photo Renews Interest in New York's Hudson River Monster

The photo taken by Jo-Ann Martin appears to be much more believable than the other debunked monster sightings that have circulated over recent years. The image depicts what appears to be a serpent-like creature poking its head out of the water with a prominent tail following behind.

Martin decided to capture the strange sight with her phone and post the ominous-looking photo on Facebook where many people chimed in with their own theories on what it could be. While some insisted it was a downed tree or washed-away log, others half-jokingly suggested it was the Loch Ness Monster on vacation or a visit from Champ, the sea creature that supposedly lives in Lake Champlain.

We'll leave it up to you to decide whether it's finally photographic proof of Kipsy the Monster or just another giant piece of driftwood floating down the Hudson River.

