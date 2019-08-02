First Friday PK Anniversary Party
The City of Poughkeepsie has come a long way in the past few years. One of the cool events you can enjoy in the city is First Friday, and this evening there will be a celebration to honor the 3rd anniversary of First Friday in Poughkeepsie.
The Poughkeepsie First Friday anniversary celebration will be this evening from 5 - 8:30 pm, at Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park. Enjoy a selection of craft beers, wines, spirits and delicious in-house specialties from all your favorite local restaurants. The kids can have fun in the bouncy castle, with a facepainter or magician. Be a part of the interactive live mural painting and show your best pitch at the dunk tank featuring local celebrities. There will also be a live performance from Junket, as well as acoustic performances from Frank Mura Show, Rachel Hendricks, Brigavilli and Matt Booth. The party will include a special fireworks display at 9 pm.
For more information about tonight's First Friday Poughkeepsie anniversary party, visit the event facebook page.
