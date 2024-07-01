Its a WPDH All American 4th
This July 4th we'll be celebrating with American Made Rock.
July 4 (Independence Day): commemorating the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. The Second Continental Congress declared that the Thirteen Colonies were now united, free and independent states. The Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4. Independence Day is commonly associated with fireworks, parades, barbeques, carnivals fairs, picnics and of course....rock n roll!
Also See: President Biden Drinking in Poughkeepsie After Debate?
All American 4th on WPDH
A tradition returns! Every hour on July 4th, we're kicking off every hour with Twofers made in America. All American classic rock artists like Tom Petty. Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters and loads more. Download the PDH Mobile app and take us with you wherever ya go this weekend. You don't wanna miss a minute of it! Listen for All American classic rock triple plays all weekend long on 101.5 WPDH The Home of Rock and Roll.
If Hulk Hogan's "Real American" video doesn't get you pumped up for July4th, I don't know what will.
Top 100 Classic Rock Artists
Gallery Credit: UCR Staff