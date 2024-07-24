7th Annual Memorial Motorcycle Run Set For Poughkeepsie

Bike run takes place at two popular area bars in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

David D. D'Angelo of Lagrangeville passed away back in 2013 at the age of 62. A 35 year member of the Steam Fitters and Sprinklers Local 669, Dave was a avid Giants and Mets fan, he loved to golf, riding his motorcycle and enjoyed the river. He was also a member of the Pirate Canoe Club and he also loved the Arlington Grill and was a member of the Arlington Grill Hall of Fame.

The David D D'Angelo Foundation is a non-profit foundation that raises money throughout the year for good causes in the community. They have been awarded "top donor" to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Dutchess county in 2017 & 2018.

7th Annual Memorial Motorcycle Run

David D. D'Angelo Foundation Presents the 7th Annual Memorial Motorcycle Run on Sunday, July 28th at two popular Poughkeepsie bars: Arlington Bar & Grill and Juan Murphy's. Registration is $25 per person, $40 per couple taking place from 9-11am with kickstands up at 11:30am. Event will be hosted by Hudson Valley legend Larry Helweg (Laughing Larry) and will feature food, live music, raffles, trophies and more. Band's performing include Rolling Stones tribute 50 Amp Fuse, Jerry Dell, The Chosen Adolescence, Jumpstart, Heavy Guage, Weekend at Bernies, Charlene & The Atomic Cowboys, Kristin Lee, David Laffin & The Fusion Avengers, Pandemonium, Double Shot and Eden.

Get out and support this awesome event for a great cause this weekend!

