Exciting Carnival And Fireworks Signal Start Of Summer In Poughkeepsie

Riverside Rides Festival Underway at Poughkeepsie waterfront.

Its summer in Poughkeepsie! Today (June 20) marks the official first day of summer, and a carnival has popped up this week in Poughkeepsie on the waterfront, bringing in excited area residents looking for some nighttime fun.

You may have spotted some small lawn signs in and around the Poughkeepsie area as of recent, advertising a carnival coming to the Poughkeepsie waterfront.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

I got a call from my friend Gino last night, inviting me down to the carnival in Poughkeepsie off Rinaldi Blvd. He said that it was pretty hopping with a bunch of games and rides, and that they would be doing fireworks. Unfortunately I didn't make it down there last night, but the carnival will be going on all weekend. The special Juneteenth Fireworks display was put on by event sponsor O'Connor & Partners, PLLC.

Photo credit: Luigi Benigni Photo credit: Luigi Benigni loading...

They even have have Zoltar on hand to give out your fortune!

Photo credit: Luigi Benigini Photo credit: Luigi Benigini loading...

Gillette Shows is one of the most popular Amusement ride providers, located in Pittsfield, MA and they've been in the amusements business for more than seventy years, since 1947. According to their website, the Riverside Rides Festival as it being dubbed, takes place June 19-24 off Rinaldi Blvd at the Poughkeepsie Waterfront. The event is being held on the Southern Waterfront next to Shadows restaurant.

The carnival which kicked off Wednesday night with fireworks will be open Thursday and Friday from 5-9pm, Saturday 1-10pm, and Sunday 1-7pm. $25 (cash) unlimited ride wristbands are available daily. Along with all the spectacular rides, you can expect all the great fair food including burgers, corn dogs, fires, gyros, chicken, pretzels, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fried pickles, fried dough, ice cream, popcorn and cotton candy. Get on out for some family fun this weekend in Poughkeepsie and celebrate the arrival of summer!

