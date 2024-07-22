Flashback To Epic Judas Priest Concert in Poughkeepsie

It was July 22, 2002 when Judas Priest played The Chance on their Demoltion tour.

After the Judas Priest Painkiller tour ended in August 1991, there were indications of internal tensions within the band. Rob Halford went on to form the thrash metal group named Fight, with Scott Travis on drums for the recording sessions. He formed the band to explore new musical territory, but due to contractual obligations, he remained with Judas Priest until May 1992. In his 2020 memoir Confess, Halford blamed his departure on a "miscommunication", rather than an intentional desire to quit the band.

Judas Priest spent the next few years searching for a replacement for Halford and settled on Tim "Ripper" Owens (who had previously sung in a Judas Priest tribute called British Steel) was hired in 1996 as Judas Priest's new singer. This line-up released two studio albums, Jugulator in 1997 and Demolition in 2001.

Judas Priest performed at The Chance in Poughkeepsie on the Jugulator tour in February of 1998 and they were back in July 2002 for a stop on the Demolition tour.

It was a hot summer day in July (22 years ago) and Judas Priest was in town on the second leg of their US Tour in support of the album Demolition. The line up at the time featured Tim “Ripper” Owens on vocals and the show was incredible with many Priest classics along with some new tunes.

Judas Priest Demolition Tour The Chance- Poughkeepsie, NY Setlist July 22, 2002

Bloodsuckers Metal Gods The Sentinel Blood Stained One on One Victim of Changes Devil's Child Exciter Hell Is Home Breaking the Law You've Got Another Thing Comin' Encore: The Hellion/Electric Eye Living After Midnight Encore2: Painkiller Lost and Found

I remember at the time it being the most packed I’d ever seen The Chance Theater, and the hottest! The place was like a sauna. I remember being soaked in sweat along with everyone else in the venue. The show kicked off with a blistering set from local band Pipebomb. Were you at the show? Share your memories.

Although we couldn't find any footage of the Judas Priest Demoltion Tour stop in Poughkeepsie, check out amazing footage of the band playing in NYC on that tour. They were on fire!

