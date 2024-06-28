President Joe Biden Drinking in Poughkeepsie After Debate?

Was Joe Biden knocking back a fancy cocktail at a popular area bar?

Hot off the heels of the first CNN Biden-Trump Presidential Debate, a photo has come across our desk and it has us wondering if the President was knocking back a cocktail at a popular area establishment.

The 46th and current president of the Unites States since 2021, Joe Biden, a member of the Democratic Party, previously served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009. The Scranton, Pennsylvania native has been in the Hudson Valley on numerous occasions before, including back in 2022 with a visit to IBM on Rt 9 in Poughkeepsie.

Could Photo In Fact Be Joe Biden Drinking Fancy Cocktail at Hurricane Grill & Wings?

A photo was sent to me anonymously of an older gentleman who seems to resemble the President of the United States enjoying what appears to be a margarita at Hurricane Grill & Wings in Poughkeepsie.

The man in the photo is wearing a brown jacket and pants along with a ball cap, and from the backside view, appears to have an uncanny resemblance to President Joe Biden. Although there is no time stamp on the photo so we have no idea when it was taken, one can assume that it could be President Biden celebrating after a strong debate against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump Thursday night.

The debate was carried by CNN on Thursday night, live from CNN's studios in Atlanta. Now, hypothetically speaking, the total flight duration from Atlanta, GA to Poughkeepsie, NY is 1 hour, 50 minutes. I guess it may be possible that after the debate was finished Thursday night, Air Force One could have made a secret trip to Poughkeepsie, carrying the president to the popular Hurricane Grill & Wings off Raymond Ave. so Joe could enjoy a celebratory cocktail. We know the likeliness of this is not very probable, but one never knows. A picture is worth a thousand words....

