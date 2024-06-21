Popular Greek Festival Makes Return to Poughkeepsie

Greek Festival 2024 is taking place this weekend in Poughkeepsie.

Oh the gyro, how we love a good gyro! We always look forward to the Greek Festival in Poughkeepsie. Greek Festivals celebrate Greek culture and are presented by many ethnic Greek American communities and organizations in the United States, particularly Greek Orthodox churches. Attendees can sample Greek cuisine, music, and dance at the events that are often fundraisers for Orthodox churches of the Greek Archdiocese.

The Poughkeepsie Greek Festival is a 3 day celebration of the food, music, and culture of the Hellenic people hosted for over 40 years at the Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church. We always look forward to attending this event and having a delicious gyro!

When and Where is the Poughkeepsie Greek Festival?

The Greek Festival in Poughkeepsie takes place this weekend, Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23 at the Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church located at 54 Parker Ave. in Poughkeepsie, NY. Hours are Friday 11 am - 9 pm, Saturday 11 am - 9 pm, and Sunday Noon - 7 pm. There will be your favorite Greek food, deserts/pastries, dancing, music, vendors, and bounce houses for the kids. Fun for the entire family this weekend in Poughkeepsie!

The Poughkeepsie Greek Festival is always a great time and there's never a cover charge. It's the perfect event to bring the entire family to. Get out this weekend and enjoy one of the best gyros you'll ever have while taking in the Greek culture. For more info, check out the Poughkeepsie Greek Festival's official Facebook page here.

Where Can one get the Best Greek Food in the Hudson Valley area?

Well, of course the Poughkeepsie Greek Festival is the place to be to get great Greek cuisine, but there are a bunch of great Greek restaurants in the Hudson Valley offering up delicious food, including those amazing gyros. Check out Some of the Best Greek Restaurants in the Hudson Valley.