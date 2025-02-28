New York State Police reports that a Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning, after a crash on one of the area's most heavily traveled routes. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call SP Monroe BCI at 845-344-5300.

Head On Collision On Route 17 Claims Life of New York State Man

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 28, at approximately 4:02 AM., troopers were called to State Route 17 in the village of Harriman for a report of a two-vehicle fatal accident involving a box truck.

Troopers said when they arrived, a box truck and a black Honda were observed on the west shoulder of the roadway.

See Also: The Most Dangerous Road in New York Runs Through the Hudson Valley

An investigation determined that the box truck, driven by a 23-year-old man from Richmond, Virginia, was traveling northbound on Route 17 when he entered the southbound lanes, striking a Honda, causing a head on collision.

Police say the driver of the Honda died at the scene.

Getty Thinkstock Getty Thinkstock loading...

New York State Police have identified the deceased man as 37-year-old Edwin A. Ottenwalder Nunez of Middletown. An investigation into the crash continues, says officials.

According to the New York State Department of Health, on average there were 292 deaths each year due to motor vehicle traffic-related injuries among vehicle occupants, killing 1.6 of every 100,000 New Yorkers. The rates were highest for men and New Yorkers ages 65 and older, followed by New Yorkers ages 20-24, according to statistics.