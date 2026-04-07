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If you believe that a child is in immediate danger, call 911 or your local police department.

NYS Statewide Toll Free Hotline: 1-800-342-3720

Mandated Reporter Hotline: 1-800-635-1522

For deaf or hard of hearing, call TDD/TTY at: 1-800-638-5163

or have your Video Relay System provider call: 1-800-342-3720

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Human Trafficking: Dutchess County Human Trafficking Resource Guide

In every community, the safety and well-being of children depends on more than just awareness. It takes action, compassion and a shared commitment to protecting those who are most vulnerable. With April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Trevor from In Touch with the Hudson Valley sat down with the Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse's new Executive Director Jessica Ferrantino to discuss the importance of preventing child abuse before it happens.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH JESSICA HERE

Protecting Children for More Than 50 Years

The Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse (CPCA) has been a cornerstone of support for children and families across the Hudson Valley since 1973. The organization works 24/7, 365, helping to prevent child abuse through education, advocacy and direct support services.

The mission is simple: create a safe and nurturing environment where children can grow and thrive, and preventing child abuse before it happens.

At the heart of CPCA's work is the belief that prevention starts with awareness. Through community education programs, outreach efforts, and its highly important Child Advocacy Center, the organization helps children and families navigate difficult situations while also giving adults the tools to recognize warning signs and step in when something isn't right. The CPCA works closely with schools, law enforcement, and many local partners to take a truly community-wide approach to keeping kids safe.

New Executive Director taking CPCA forward.

Now, the organization is entering a new chapter with the appointment of Jessica Ferrantino as their new Executive Director.

New Executive Director of the CPCA Jessica Ferrantino New Executive Director of the CPCA Jessica Ferrantino loading...

Jessica is no stranger to the mission, she has spent years with the CPCA, including hands-on work at the Advocacy Center supporting children through these incredibly challenging times. This experience gives her a deep understanding of both the needs in the community and the impact the organization can have.

"We see just over 15,000 people, between community members, families, children, all through our preventative programming and crisis intervention programming," explained Ferrantino.

Jessica and her whole team are focused on expanding CPCA's reach and strengthening its prevention efforts. With her guidance, the organization remains committed to building a safer Hudson Valley where every child is protected, supported, and given the chance to thrive.

In observance of Nation Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Mid-Hudson Bridge will be lit up in blue on April 15th, and that leads to the CPCA's annual Gala coming up on May 28th at The Grandview in Poughkeepsie. To learn more, click here.