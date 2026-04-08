After a devastating fire sidelined a Hudson Valley favorite for more than a year, Carole's Hot Dogs is officially firing up the grill again.

The beloved hot dog truck is set to celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, April 11, 2026, returning to its longtime spot on St. Andrew’s Road in Hyde Park. Fans can once again stop by Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The comeback follows a difficult stretch for owner Lynne Alessi, whose truck was destroyed in a fire last April, shortly after reopening for the 2025 season. The fire wasn't the only setback for Alessi who battled some health issues in September 2024, just a few months prior to the blaze, temporarily closed her beloved food truck, but quickly reopened in October. Then she was met with the devastating fire, but the community quickly rallied behind the small business, helping pave the way for its return.

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Now, after more than a year of rebuilding, and a false start announcement at the end of March, that was delayed due to a post-fire inspection. But now Carole’s is ready to serve up its signature dogs once more and judging by the excitement brewing on social media- people can't wait.

You'll want to get there early Saturday morning, the first 50 people in line get a FREE hot dog with a "special" purchase.

Updates and any schedule changes will continue to be posted on the business’s Facebook page, so if you can almost taste the mustard already, you’ll want to keep an eye out.