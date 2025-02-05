New York State Police say a person has died after a crash on a state route. The incident happened early afternoon Monday, after two vehicles reportedly collided. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to officials.

According to the New York State Department of Health, on average there were 292 deaths each year due to motor vehicle traffic-related injuries among vehicle occupants, killing 1.6 of every 100,000 New Yorkers. The rates were highest for men and New Yorkers ages 65 and older, followed by New Yorkers ages 20-24, according to statistics.

Fatal Crash in New York State After Driver Ejected From Vehicle

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 3, troopers responded to the reported a two-vehicle crash on State Route 67 in Charlton, New York.

Troopers report, at about 12:44 PM., that they responded to a call about a crash at the intersection of State Route 67 and West Line Road in Charlton. An investigation by officials determined a tractor-trailer collided with a pickup truck. Unfortunately, the driver of the pickup truck had been ejected from the vehicle, sustained severe injuries, and was declared deceased at the scene, says police.

That area of Route 67 was closed for approximately four hours for the investigation and collision reconstruction, but has since been reopened.

New York State Police say that since the investigation is ongoing, the name of the deceased will not be released as of yet.

