While a number of residents across New York may be wondering where the warm spring weather is, a few others experienced another part of nature not too common in the Empire State. However, earthquakes can occur in New York, though many of these tremors are not that powerful.

The United States Geological Survey is an agency of the government, that "operates and organizes within a number of specific science programs, facilities, and other organizational units:"

One of their many purposes is to monitor earthquake activity across the country. But while their attention in such matters is often focused towards areas on the Pacific Coast, the USGS does get their share of tremor reports from New York state.

Minor Earthquake Strikes Parts of New York State

The United States Geological Survey reports that a small earthquake struck near Warrensburg, New York, early Saturday morning. The quake measured a 1.7 on the Richter Scale, and struck at a depth of just under 5 miles deep.

No damage or injuries were reported, according to the USGS.

According to the NESEC, the largest earthquake centered in New York state happened on September 5, 1944. The magnitude 5.9 quake, with an epicenter beneath the New York-Canada border, did major damage in the towns of Massena, NY, and Cornwall, Ontario.

Heavy damage was recorded in the town of Massena (St. Lawrence County), with a number of chimneys, windows, housing foundations, and a high school gymnasium reported destroyed.

New York City has suffered two damaging quakes of note. The first was December 18, 1737, when a 5.2 struck in the Greater New York City area. However, since it was so long ago, little is known about the epicenter or the extent of the damage.

Another 5.2 quake struck on August 10, 1884, in Brooklyn, which cracked houses, tossed objects off shelves and shook towns in New York and New Jersey.