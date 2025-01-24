Residents across parts of New York may have felt some shaking early Friday afternoon. LoHud reports that taking was felt both in Westchester and Rockland counties in the lower Hudson Valley. PIX11 reports that the tremor was felt as far away as New Milford, Connecticut, 55 miles from the reported epicenter.

It is not certain as of yet if Friday morning's light tremor was related to last year's moderate earthquake that struck New Jersey. Last year's earthquake was followed by thousands of smaller aftershocks in the weeks and months after the event.

Hudson Valley Weather had reported that the 4.8 earthquake from April 2024 was the strongest earthquake in or directly around New Jersey since 1783, and the third most powerful on record. PIX11 reported that over 42 million people up and down the East Coast felt last year's shaking.

The spring earthquake displayed such "peculiar behavior" that experts from the Columbia Climate School say it lead to the discovery a "previously unmapped" fault line.

Earthquake Causes Shaking in Parts of New York's Hudson Valley

LoHud reports that a small earthquake affected the New York metro area around 1 PM. Friday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor was rated as a 2.4 on the Richter Scale. The USGS reports that the epicenter was located just east of Paramus, New Jersey and had a depth of around 4 miles.

Most earthquakes that happen within the state are either far north towards Quebec, in western New York around Lake Ontario, or closer to the New York City area. The most well-known fault line near our area is the Ramapo fault line.