A miniature horse is recovering after being struck by a train early Wednesday morning in Greene County.

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the tracks just south of Catskill around 5 a.m. and contacted Unbridled Sanctuary for assistance.

Mini Horse found on Railroad Track/ Greene County Sheriff Mini Horse found on Railroad Track/ Greene County Sheriff loading...

According to officials, the horse, named Teddy, suffered serious injuries, including a deep cut to his left hindquarter, along with a fractured vertebra and rib.

Teddy the Mini Horse/Unbridled Sanctuary Teddy the Mini Horse/Unbridled Sanctuary loading...

A second miniature horse, Duke, remains missing, but according to social media comments on the original posts- it appears Duke was found also!

Mini Horse found on Railroad Track/ Greene County Sheriff Mini Horse found on Railroad Track/ Greene County Sheriff loading...

Teddy was transported to Rhinebeck Equine Center, where he is receiving intensive care and is expected to remain for about two weeks. Afterward, Unbridled Sanctuary plans to oversee what is anticipated to be a lengthy recovery process.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office credited a coordinated response between deputies, veterinary staff, and animal rescue workers for helping stabilize the injured horse and ensure he received urgent medical treatment.