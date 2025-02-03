Another Earthquake Shakes Parts Of New York State

Seismologists report that a minor earthquake affected a portion of New York state early Sunday morning. However, unlike two other previous noteworthy tremors, this earthquake actually struck inside the state. Both previous earthquakes from late January struck occurred outside the state, though were felt by some in New York.

Why Are Earthquakes Felt Farther Away in the Northeast?

According to CBS, the Earth's crust in the northeastern U.S. is much older, colder, and more "healed" versus out west which is far more seismically active. This means when earthquakes occur in this region, the harder, smoother ground is more effective at conducting seismic waves, thus shaking can be felt much further away from the epicenter.

LoHud had reported that a small 2.4 earthquake shook parts of the New York metro area January 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was located just east of Paramus, New Jersey.

CBS had reported that the second earthquake struck off the coast of January 27. The United States Geological Survey reports that the earthquake registered as a 3.8 on the Richter Scale, and was centered in York Harbor, and caused some very minor shaking over 200 miles away in New York.

Another Earthquake Registered in New York State

PIX11 reports that a 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck New York near the Canadian border Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey says that the tremor struck just before 3 AM. in Nicholville, just west of St. Regis Falls. Only a few residents in that area reported any shaking, according to PIX11.

See Also: Small Earthquake Felt in Parts of New York State. Could A +7M Ever Occur?