Tired of winter? As many areas across New York state continue to experience rounds of snowfall, many may be left wondering when the spring will arrive? According to one of the latest long-range forecasts from meteorologists, it could be a bit longer than usual.

AccuWeather's latest extended spring outlook even says that "lingering wintry weather will be a concern for farmers and gardeners alike across the East with late frost".

Once again, a big concern for meteorologists is the current La Niña. However, AccuWeather also says that the colder-than-usual January New York experienced can actually have an effect on future weather in the weeks and months to come.

AccuWeather: Snow & Cold Could Linger in New York's Hudson Valley Well Into Spring

AccuWeather reports that New York and the northeast can expect temperatures to be colder than normal in the next few months. According to AccuWeather Long-range Expert Paul Pastelok, January's frigid cold caused more ice to form on the Great Lakes, which could suppress temperatures across parts of the Northeast through the start of spring.

AccuWeather reports that shift between "milder spring air and bursts of colder air could open the door for some late-season snow, especially across the interior Northeast", though snowfall is likely to be less frequent than in January and February.

The colder air should "suppress widespread severe weather" across most of New York and the Northeast during the first half of spring, though stronger thunderstorms could start to move into the area by May, according to the forecast.

