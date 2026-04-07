A next-level overnight experience inside Six Flags Great Adventure is getting national attention.

Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa has officially been nominated for Best Glamping Spot in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards, putting this wild New Jersey getaway on the map.

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And this isn’t your average “pitch a tent and hope for the best” situation.

Stepping onto the 350 acres inside the park’s Wild Safari, is like hopping a jet to six different continents without ever seeing a TSA line.

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Did I mention, the vast landscape is shared with more than 1,200 animals!?

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Think luxury suites with private bathrooms, outdoor fire pits, and sweeping safari views instead of crowded hotel hallways.

New Thrills On The Way At Six Flags Great Adventure This Year

New Thrills On The Way At Six Flags Great Adventure This Year

Read More: Six Flags Great Adventure's New Roller Coaster Takes Shape | https://wpdh.com/six-flags-great-adventure-coaster/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Staying overnight comes with some serious perks like:

feed giraffes with wildlife experts;

made-to-order breakfast;

an exclusive Wild Safari tour;

nightly activities like fire pits and live entertainment, plus optional VIP add-ons like behind-the-scenes animal encounters and spa treatments;

AND access to all three parks at the resort.

Basically, it’s part safari, part spa weekend, part theme park marathon.

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The USA TODAY 10BEST awards highlight standout destinations across the country, with nominees chosen by editors and travel experts. Winners, however, are decided entirely by public vote.

Voting is open now through May 4, with winners announced May 13.