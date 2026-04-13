A New York State Trooper was sent to the hospital after his police cruiser was struck by a driver on a busy parkway early Sunday morning.

At 5:43 a.m. April 12, the New York State Police responded to the eastbound Southern State Parkway just west of exit 14 for a crash.

Southern State Parkway/Google Street View Southern State Parkway/Google Street View loading...

Troopers had reportedly positioned their marked police cars to safely assist with traffic control due to the hazardous location of the crash. Then, just minutes later, at 5:47 am, a gray Jeep Wrangler reportedly hit the back of the marked car. According to police, the impact pushed the patrol car a "significant distance from the right lane to the center and left lanes" and the Jeep left the road, landing on the right shoulder.

NY state trooper hit and injured on Southern State Parkway/ NYSP NY state trooper hit and injured on Southern State Parkway/ NYSP loading...

The Trooper and driver of the Jeep were both taken to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.