Another earthquake was felt in parts of northern New Jersey, according to reports. The United States Geological Survey says that tremor occurred Friday morning. The quake hit in area that has felt hundreds of tremors since April 2024's 4.8 magnitude earthquake, that shook areas across New York state, and many portions of the Northeast.

The United States Geological Survey says that aftershocks occur near where the mainshock was originally centered, which was in Hunterdon County, New Jersey last April.

Earthquake Felt In Parts Of Northern New Jersey

PIX11 reports that a minor earthquake struck near Gladstone, New Jersey around 7:30 Friday morning. The latest quake registered only a 1.8-magnitude on the Richter Scale, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Seismologists define an aftershock as a smaller earthquake that follows a larger earthquake, "caused as the displaced crust adjusts to the effects of the main shock".

Why Are Earthquakes Felt Farther Away in the Northeast?

According to CBS, the Earth's crust in the northeastern U.S. is much older, colder, and more "healed" versus out west which is far more seismically active. This means when earthquakes occur in this region, the harder, smoother ground is more effective at conducting seismic waves, thus shaking can be felt much further away from the epicenter.

LoHud had reported that a small 2.4 earthquake shook parts of the New York metro area January 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey , the epicenter was located just east of Paramus, New Jersey.

CBS had reported that the second earthquake struck off the coast of January 27. The United States Geological Survey reports that the earthquake registered as a 3.8 on the Richter Scale, and was centered in York Harbor, and caused some very minor shaking over 200 miles away in New York.