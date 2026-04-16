A wild story from New York State police about a teen reported missing from a group home discovered in a trunk in the North Country.. ALIVE!

New York State Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old male from Troy with Second-Degree Criminal Impersonation and Third-Degree Identity Theft for assuming another person’s identity.

On April 9, at 12:09 p.m., troopers responded to Church Road in the town of Minerva "for a report of juveniles hiding in the trunk of a vehicle."

Teen Reported missing from Group Home found in Trunk/Canva; Google street view Teen Reported missing from Group Home found in Trunk/Canva; Google street view loading...

Police said, when they arrived they interviewed several juveniles at the scene.

When the trunk was opened, a teenage boy exited and provided a false name along with a New York State driver’s license that did not belong to him, according to police.

The State trooper reportedly recognized the teen "from prior incidents and was aware that he had been reported missing from a group home in Troy, New York."

The 17-year-old was taken to State Police Schroon Lake for processing and was issued a Family Court appearance ticket.

The teen was later taken back to Troy, according to police.