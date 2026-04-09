A major change to how the U.S. handles draft registration is on the way.

Starting in December, young men across the country will be automatically registered for the Selective Service system under a provision included in the latest defense policy bill-The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 (NDAA FY2025) - a federal law that authorizes budget levels, policies, and programs for the Department of Defense and national security activities.

What’s Changing?

Right now, men between 18 and 26 are already required to register for Selective Service. The difference? They typically have to do it themselves, but under the new law, that step disappears. Now, those eligible men will be added to the system automatically, a move lawmakers say will prevent people from accidentally failing to register and facing penalties- it is considered a felony to not register for selective service.

Who It Applies To

The policy covers nearly all men ages 18 to 26 living in the U.S., including citizens, green-card holders, refugees, asylum seekers, and undocumented immigrants. Those in the country on temporary visas are exempt.

Why Now?

Lawmakers say the change has nothing to do with current global tensions and was passed with bipartisan support well before any recent conflicts. Supporters argue automatic registration "will save money and simplify the process," while also ensuring no one is penalized for forgetting to sign up.

What Happens If There’s Ever a Draft?

There hasn’t been a military draft in the U.S. since 1973 during the Vietnam War.

If one were ever reinstated, Congress would first need to approve it. From there, a lottery system would determine who gets called to serve, starting with those turning 20 that year.

Those selected would still go through evaluations and could request exemptions or deferments.