It’s 11:47 PM. The house is finally quiet, your coffee is cold, and you’ve opened your laptop approximately six times just to stare at your taxes like they might file themselves out of respect.

If that sounds familiar…you’re not alone. The tax deadline has a way of sneaking up on people every single year, and somehow April still manages to feel like a surprise.

Before you rush through it just to say it’s done, there are a few things a lot of people in New York get wrong in these final hours.

Filing an extension doesn’t buy you time to pay, it just gives you more time to file. If you owe, you still need to estimate and submit a payment now or risk penalties later. On the flip side, if you’re expecting a refund, there’s actually no penalty for filing late. That pressure you’re feeling might not even apply to you.

A lot of people also forget that you can file for free directly through the Internal Revenue Service if your income qualifies, and New York requires its own separate return through the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance .

So if you’re down to the wire tonight, take a breath. Filing an extension is always better than filing something rushed and wrong. And if you’re sitting there wondering why we all do this to ourselves every April…honestly, same.