Hello! Bear Opens Door of New York State Home [VIDEO]

This is that time of year when bear activity increases, as the furry four-legged inhabitants of the area start their search for food. After several months of hibernation, the bears emerge from their winter nap looking to explore their surroundings. With more and more human expansion across the countryside, both species are bound to cross paths at some point. In this case, one curious black bear decided they'd try to take a look inside a nearby house.

The New York State DEC has a friendly reminder for everyone about bear activity this time of spring. We can all live together.

A Hungry Visitor

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shared this video on their Facebook page of a black bear opening a glass door of a home somewhere in the state. From there, you can see the hungry bear sniffing around the premise while trying to figure a way into the actual home. The bear seems to quickly grow tired of the expedition, before abandoning the search and strolling off.

The DEC says to try to limit food sources such as bird feeders, pet food, and open trash containers to reduce bear conflicts with humans. They also humorously quoted the famous blockbuster Jurassic Park:

Yes, unless they figure out how to open doors.

This particular bear did figure out a way.

Respect the Bears, But Don't Sacrifice Your Friends?

A lot of this may seem like common sense, but sometimes you have to reiterate. The National Park Service has issued some helpful reminders before for bear season, and one particular reminder has some people laughing. But if you ever actually thought about doing what they're telling you not to do, then maybe you need to take a look at yourself.

The Park Service has again told the public not to push slower friends down to use as bear bait as you're escaping a bear that's after you. The seasonal advice came in a Park Service Facebook post, that offers some dark humor along with some otherwise helpful tips.

Good Advice

They go on to say if you come across a bear, to move slowly away and do it in a sideways motion. They also say not to run by any means, for bears chase fleeing animals. Trying to climb a tree is also not a good idea. Making loud noises to identify yourself as human, and not regular bear prey, is advised. However, don't drop to the ground and play dead. Bears can tell if you're overacting. Slowly make distance between yourself and the bear.

Black bears are the prominent bear in New York state, with an estimated 30 to 35% of them living in the Catskills. Of course, you can sometimes spot them right in the middle of town, going through your garbage, or even going for a swim in your backyard pool. Seal up your trash, bring in your bird feeders, and basically don't offer the bears any source for food.