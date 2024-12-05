The Unique Domes Dispensary Opens in Hudson Valley

Domes Dispensary now open at the Gateway to the Catskills.

Its been a dispensary explosion trhiughout the Hudson Valley. With Cannabis dispensaries popping up all over the Hudson Valley, it make me wish I had gotten in the ground floor of this surging business myself. LOL

Cannabis dispensaries in the Hudson Valley, NY, have been expanding since the state legalized adult-use cannabis in 2021. You'll find a mix of licensed retailers offering a variety of products, including flowers, edibles, tinctures, and more.

Following the opening of Kingston's first legal Cannabis shop just a couple months ago, Kingston's newest dispensary has finally opened its doors in those crazy domes off route 28. You certainly must have heard the radio ads that have been running for months now.

Domes Dispensary located in a unique dome building, consists of two connected geodesic domes that are situated off Route 28 in Kingston. The new Catskills cannabis dispensary features premium local marijuana flower, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and topicals. They opened on Green Wednesday, which was the perfect day to hold their grand opening event.

What is Green Wednesday?

Green Wednesday was the perfect day for Domes Dispensary to open their doors. Known as the cannabis industry's Black Friday, Green Wednesday takes place the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and it has cemented itself as a “high holiday”. Dispensaries experience a significant surge in business on this day with many dispensaries offering special discounts, promotions, and deals, attracting both regular customers and those looking to purchase cannabis products ahead of the holiday.

The day has grown in popularity over the past decade, particularly as more states have legalized cannabis, contributing to a rise in cannabis culture and commerce. Domes Dispensary recently held a grand opening event on Green Wednesday (Nov. 27) with a live radio broadast people coming from near and far to check out the domes, according to a posting on the Domes Dispensary Facebook page.

See inside those crazy domes below.

