Hudson Valley Kicks off St. Patrick’s Day Early

By the time most people were just waking up this morning, one of the Hudson Valley's biggest St. Patrick's Day celebrations was already underway.

Patrons began filing into Sweeney's Irish Pub in Walden just after 6am this morning. These early risers set their alarms so that they'd be able to secure a coveted seat at one of the Hudson Valley's most popular Irish pubs to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The early morning party has been a tradition for decades, inviting partygoers to stop in for breakfast and the very first pint of the holiday. Due to local liquor regulations, sales of Guinness kick off at 8am. As patrons wait for that first sip, many partake in a traditional Irish breakfast which serves as a solid foundation for a long day of partying.

This morning, groups of customers dressed in green were enjoying sausages, eggs and hash browns as they counted down the minutes to the official toast that kicks off the party.

Even though St. Patrick's Day falls on a Monday this year, today's crowd did not disappoint. By 8am the bar was packed with revelers who were in attendance for a live broadcast hosted by The Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH. Those who showed up this morining were eligible to win tickets to see Eric Clapton at Madison Square Garden, as well as other prizes and swag from Guinness.

If you missed the early morning party, don't worry. Sweeney's will be going strong all day long with live music, bagpipers, Irish dancers and other entertainment throughout the St. Patrick's Day holiday.

