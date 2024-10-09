Catskill Mountain High had its soft opening this past weekend and has a grand opening event planned.

Cannabis dispensaries in the Hudson Valley, NY, have been expanding since the state legalized adult-use cannabis in 2021. You'll find a mix of licensed retailers offering a variety of products, including flowers, edibles, tinctures, and more.

Key points to conside regarding Disensaries:

Regulations: Dispensaries must comply with state regulations, including age restrictions (21 and over) and product testing for safety. Local Variety: Each dispensary may carry different brands and products, so it's worth visiting multiple locations to explore options. Educational Resources: Many dispensaries offer educational materials and staff who can provide guidance on product selection, consumption methods, and dosing. Community Focus: Some dispensaries emphasize local sourcing and community involvement, contributing to local initiatives and supporting regional farmers. Locations: Major towns like Kingston, Poughkeepsie, and New Paltz have seen a rise in dispensaries, catering to both local residents and visitors. Catskill Mountain High- a Nice & High Company as described on their website, is a small business that is family-owned and operated that began as a CBD store in August of 2023. In October of the same year, they teamed up to act as a site for a Cannabis Growers’ Showcase, operating under the license and support of Legal Dispensary. Catskill Mountain High Opens in Kingston, NY (Ulster County)

Kingston's first legal cannabis shop had a soft opening on Saturday, October 5 in Kingston Plaza at 308 Plaza rd in Kingston, NY. In the social media posting from Saturday, Catskill Mountain High states that the soft opening would be taking place from 11am - 9pm and that they will be open daily at 11am. They also asked customers to be patient with them for the first few days as they work out the kinks.

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Set For October 17th

A special grand opening and ribbon cutting event for Catskill Mountain High will take place on Thrusday, Oct. 17 at 1pm. You can follow Catskill Mountain High on Instagram and Facebook.

