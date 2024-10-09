Kingston, New York’s First Legal Cannabis Shop Opens
Catskill Mountain High had its soft opening this past weekend and has a grand opening event planned.
Cannabis dispensaries in the Hudson Valley, NY, have been expanding since the state legalized adult-use cannabis in 2021. You'll find a mix of licensed retailers offering a variety of products, including flowers, edibles, tinctures, and more.
Also See: End of An Era As New Paltz Agway Store Demolished
Key points to conside regarding Disensaries:
Kingston's first legal cannabis shop had a soft opening on Saturday, October 5 in Kingston Plaza at 308 Plaza rd in Kingston, NY. In the social media posting from Saturday, Catskill Mountain High states that the soft opening would be taking place from 11am - 9pm and that they will be open daily at 11am. They also asked customers to be patient with them for the first few days as they work out the kinks.
Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Set For October 17th
A special grand opening and ribbon cutting event for Catskill Mountain High will take place on Thrusday, Oct. 17 at 1pm. You can follow Catskill Mountain High on Instagram and Facebook.
The 10 Most Common Cannabis Questions New Yorkers Have
Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler