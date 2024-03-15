Join The Fun: 6 Must-Do Events For St. Patrick’s Day In Hudson Valley
Everybody's Irish on St. Patrick's Day!
St. Patrick's Day commemorates St. Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland and celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general. Celebrations generally involve public parades and festivals, and the wearing of green attire or shamrocks. In the Hudson Valley, there is no shortage of St. Patrick's Day festivities, and we've compiled a list of 6 must-do events to help celebrate the occasion in 2024.
6 Must-Do Hudson Valley St. Patrick's Day Events
Live Radio Broadcast from Sweeny's in Walden
Sweeny's Irish Pub Boris & Robyn annual St. Patrick's Day Mornign Show Broadcast from Sweeny's in Walden, NY on Friday, March 15th. Breakfast at 6am "Kegs and Eggs", music, beer, and free tickets to see the Rolling Stones and more shows this summer. Thanks to Guiness and Sweeny's Irish Pub.
33 Orange Ave, Walden, NY 12586
21 Burgers & Wings Poughkeepsie Grand Opening
21 Burgers & Wings Join the grand opening celebration in Poughkeepsie on St. Patrick's Day March 17th (Sunday) starting at 12 pm and enjoy delicious food, specialty cocktails and more! Live radio broadcast from 12-2 pm bagpipers, live music and giveaways all day long including tickets to see Pearl Jam in concert!
779 Dutchess Turnpike (Rt 44), Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse St. Patrick's Celebration in Poughkeepsie
Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie is doing a St. Patrick's Day party so big that it goes for 3 days! The event features authentic Irish food, step dancers, Live music, DJs and more. They'll be partying all weekend at Mahoney's.
35 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
1Fifty1 Bar & Grill St. Patrick's Day Party in Newburgh
1Fifty1 Bar & Grill The Newburgh, NY hotspot is having a St. Patrick's Day Party on Sunday, March 17th with free corned beef and cabbage during happy hour 3-5pm. Prizes for Best Irish Themed Costume!
151 N Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550
St. Patrick's Eve Party with The Hype at The Tamaqua in Westtown
Tamaqua Hudson Valley party band favorites The Hype will be bringing the party to Tamaqua on the Green in Westtown, NY (Orange County) on St. Patrick's Eve (Saturday, March 16th). Bag pipes, dancing, singing, and lots of drinking at this party!
103 Fordlea Rd, Westtown, NY 10998
Juan Murphy's St. Patrick's Day Celebration in Poughkeepsie
Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie has a full St. Patrick's Day schedule lined up on Sunday, March 17th with Bangers and Beer Breakfast 9am-11am, music all day with Joe Murphy, Ed Mullaney, and Bob Stump. There will be Irish step dancers, Jameson and Tullemore Dew promos, pipes & drums, and the patio and tent will be open!
796 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
