This Is Reportedly the Most Popular Beer With New Yorkers

A new study has unveiled to most popular beers across the U.S.

With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, beer is on everyone’s mind—so what better time to uncover America's top beer choices? Coffeeness’ latest study dives into the nation’s beer preferences, revealing the most popular brands across all 50 states

By analyzing Google Trends data and YouGov’s Popularity Ratings, they've uncovered some surprising patterns:

Miller’s Nationwide Reign – Miller is the most searched beer in 30 states, covering 60% of the country.

Western States Love Coors – Coors takes second place, leading in 8 states, especially in warm-weather regions.

Guinness's Surprising Popularity – This Irish stout tops searches in three states, including two in the South.

Budweiser's Limited Appeal – Despite major ad campaigns, Budweiser and Bud Light only ranked #1 in four states—possibly influenced by the 2023 controversy.

– Despite major ad campaigns, Budweiser and Bud Light only ranked #1 in four states—possibly influenced by the 2023 controversy. Single-State Wonders: Blue Moon and Corona show the most niche appeal in our rankings, each topping searches in just one state nationwide.

What's the Most Popular Beer Choice for New Yorkers?

While "Budweiser" appears to be the most popular beer in many US states, Heineken.com states that it is a favorite in New York, with YouGov ratings showing it as a consistently popular imported beer and according to Coffeeness , Heineken is the most popular beer in New York State.

Heineken Facebook Heineken Facebook loading...

What!? Could this be true?

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

Budweiser: Is the most popular beer in many US states..



Heineken: Consistently ranks high in popularity among consumers, particularly as an imported beer option, including in the state of New York.



Other popular imported beers: Corona, Modelo, Stella Artois also feature prominently in the US beer market.

I personally am not sure if I agree with this study. Take it with a grain of salt, but its just another beer study. In my opinion, Budweiser will always be the King of Beers, including here in the great state of New York.

Budweiser Facebook Budweiser Facebook loading...

