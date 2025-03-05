St. Patrick’s Tradition Returning to Famed Hudson Valley Landmark

One of the longest-standing traditions in the Hudson Valley is set to continue this St. Patrick's Day.

The Hudson Valley is known for its unique twist on celebrating holidays. During Christmastime, most families across the country bring the kids to sit on Santa's lap. Here in the Hudson Valley, we bring our kids to a farm to speak with a talking egg known as Eggbert.

One Hudson Valley town also has its own unique St. Patrick's Day celebration that has been going strong for decades.

Hudson Valley St. Patrick's Day Tradition Returns

St. Patrick's Day begins bright and early for many Hudson Valley residents who partake in a tradition that has been going strong for decades. Before the sun rises, partygoers venture out to a local landmark to raise a pint and ring in the Irish holiday.

The annual St. Patrick's Day broadcast at Sweeney's Irish Pub in Walden is unlike most other celebrations of Ireland's patron saint. Doors to the legendary bar open at 6am just as The Boris & Robyn Show kicks off its morning broadcast.

As the show begins, bar patrons get busy securing their seats in preparation for the first official pour of Guinness at 8am. While everyone awaits the beer, the Boris & Robyn Show will be hosting a live band and contests to win some big concert tickets.

This year, attendees at Sweeney's annual St. Patrick's Day broadcast will be eligible to win tickets to see Eric Clapton at Madison Square Garden, as well as passes to the WPDH Summer Concert at Bethel Woods.

Sweeney's Irish Pub in Walden, New York

Sweeney's Irish Pub is located at 33 Orange Avenue in Walden, New York. Owned for 26 years by Irish immigrant, Gary Sweeney, the bar was purchased a year ago by local brothers, Jon and Rich Bruschi, who have vowed to keep the bar running the way it has since the 1990s.

The Boris & Robyn Show Broadcast begins at 6am and Guinness will begin being served at 8am. There will be live music and entertainment throughout the entire day with a full menu of Irish food served.

