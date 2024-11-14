Pantera Bassist Spotted in Woodstock

What was Pantera bassist Rex Brown doing in Woodstock, NY?

Celebrity sigtings seems like the norm nowadays in the Hudson Valley area. Whether it be movie stars or rock stars, there is certainly no shortage of celebrities beng spotted throughout the area, on any given day.

Rex Brown is the longtime bassist for heavy metal band Pantera, having joined the band in 1982. Following the band's reunion in 2022, Brown is the longest-serving member of the band. He is also a former member of the supergroup Down (2001–2011) and a former bassist for Kill Devil Hill. He released his debut solo album Smoke on This... in 2017. For the first time in Brown's career, the work features him not only as a bassist but also as lead vocalist and guitarist.

Formed in 1981 by the Abbott brothers (guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul), and currently composed of Rex Brown on bass and vocalist Phil Anselmo, along with touring musicians Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante. The group's best-known lineup consisted of the Abbott brothers along with Brown and Anselmo. The band is credited for developing and popularizing the subgenre of groove metal in the 1990s.

Regarded as one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history, Pantera has sold around 20 million records worldwide and has received four Grammy nominations. When I was in high school, me and my fellow headbanger friends loved Pantera. Vulgar Display of Power was a big favorite among my crowd. We all wore Pantera t-shirts, jeans and combat boots. LOL

Atco Atco loading...

I also got the chance to see Pantera in conceert on a couple of occasions, with one memorable show in particular being in Poughkeepsie at the Mid Hudson Civic Center (now MJN Convention Center). It was the Far Beyond Driven Tour with Pantera and special guest: Type O Negative.

attachment-Pantera MHCC loading...

Get our free mobile app

Metallica Performs At SoFi Stadium Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images loading...

What Was Pantera Bassist Rex Brown Doing in Woodstock?

Kingston, NY area resident Scott Whispell took to social media earlier this week with a posting on Facebook about meeting Rex Brown from Pantera in Woodstock. Whispell, a longtime Pantera fan, said that he had gotten a call about Rex Brown being in Woodstock. As it turns out, Brown was reportedly in the area designing a new bass for Spector. Spector Guitars founder Stuart Spector has a company called Stuart Spector Designs Ltd. near Woodstock, NY.

A Photo Timeline of Pantera's Famed Career A look back on Pantera's career, in photos. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner