Dogs Are Being Trained to Detect Coronavirus

Is there anything dogs can't do? Dogs have been trained for many years to find missing persons, drugs, bombs, vermin in your homes etc. They've also been trained to sniff out various diseases, many times before doctors can even offer a diagnosis.

Now, could dogs help with the detection of COVID-19?

Soon, some of our four-legged friends could help not only detect Cornavirus, but could screen up to 250 people per hour. This could be a huge help as many parts of the world continue to fight the pandemic.

The NY Post reports that the UK-based nonprofit group called Medical Detection Dogs is working to train the canines.

It builds upon years of research that we’ve already done as a team to demonstrate that people who have a malaria infection have a distinctive body odor. We’ve shown that dogs can be trained to detect that with very high accuracy.

For many people traveling, this service could be essential. It could even potentially sniff out the virus before the person shows any symptoms.

