Video posted to social media on Friday showed riders at the upstate New York theme park stranded in the air on the park's tallest ride.

Guests at The Great Escape in Queensbury got an unexpected extended thrill ride Friday afternoon after a partial power outage brought several attractions to a halt, including one that left riders suspended more than 16 stories in the air.

ADK outlaw ride leaves riders stranded after a power outage halts several ride operations./Facebook Video ADK outlaw ride leaves riders stranded after a power outage halts several ride operations./Facebook Video

ADK outlaw ride leaves riders stranded after a power outage halts several ride operations./Facebook Video ADK outlaw ride leaves riders stranded after a power outage halts several ride operations./Facebook Video

A video shared on Facebook shows first responders at the park as crews responded to what was initially dispatched as a "high angle rescue." According to the post, emergency units were called to the park just before 5 p.m. as firefighters worked to assist guests on a stalled ride.

In a statement posted by the park, officials said the partial power outage occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m.

"As a result, several rides safely stopped while guests were onboard," the statement read.

The park said its Adirondack Outlaw attraction stopped in an upright position with 13 guests onboard. The towering pendulum-style thrill ride reaches heights of more than 16 stories and flips riders head over heels during operation.

According to Great Escape, all 13 guests were safely evacuated from the ride, which was cleared at approximately 5:35 p.m.

The Queensbury Fire Department responded to the scene, while park officials said they were working with their energy solutions provider to restore power as quickly as possible.

"The safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority," the park said in its statement.

While the sight of riders suspended high above the park drew attention on social media, there have been no reports of injuries. The incident appears to have been caused by the power outage rather than a mechanical malfunction, and the rides stopped as designed when power was lost.