A new musical production with local ties is inviting the public to get a closer look before it heads to the next stage of development.

Choices: A Rock Opera is hosting an event where attendees can meet members of the cast and creative team, including Tony and Grammy Award winners, as well as performers from Dutchess County.

Creator John Krupa will share details about the production, discuss its plans to move toward Broadway, and provide information about investment opportunities for those interested in supporting the project.

The story centers on the lead singer of Choices, a fictional 1980s glam rock band whose entire identity revolves around music and fame. His perspective begins to change after meeting a woman who introduces him to life beyond the stage, forcing him to choose between continuing his pursuit of rock stardom or building a future with her. While he initially leaves the band behind in search of a different life, things don't unfold the way he expected. As he reflects on the consequences of his decisions, the story explores the idea that life's biggest choices don't always lead to the outcomes we envision, but that doesn't necessarily make them mistakes.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Carnwath Farms Historic Site & Park, offering theater fans and members of the community a chance to learn more about the production and hear directly from the people bringing the musical to life.

Get tickets here